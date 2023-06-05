Santa Maria man arrested for various violations after brief standoff

A Santa Maria man has been arrested for various felony and misdemeanor violations after a brief standoff with Santa Maria police officers over the weekend.

Santa Maria police officials say officers responded to a disturbance and possible vandalism in the 700 block of South Pine Street on Sunday at 5 p.m.

Authorities discovered that an unknown man was armed with a knife, had broken a window to a residence, and physically assaulted a victim. The suspect was also believed to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

When officers arrived on the scene, the suspect fled on foot and attempted to enter another apartment. The suspect was soon located at an adjacent apartment complex.

Police say the suspect armed himself with a shovel and threatened the officers. They attempted to de-escalate the situation and negotiate with the suspect, however, he refused to comply. As a result, a less-than-lethal 40 MM foam round was deployed and the suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Samuel Angel Santiago Francisco of Santa Maria.

Santiago Francisco was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail.