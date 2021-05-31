Santa Maria police investigating fatal shooting

On Sunday at about 10:00 p.m. Santa Maria Police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Boone and Curryer.

When officers arrived they found a male subject lying in the the street with an apparent gunshot wound.

Medical personnel arrived on scene and transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

According to SMPD the initial investigation revealed the subject engaged in an altercation with a group of people.

During the altercation, a subject produced a weapon and shot the victim. At this time, there isn't any suspect information available.

The victim's name is being withheld pending notification to the next of kin.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is urged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277 or they can call the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. COPS (2677).