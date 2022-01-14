Sheriff: 2 arrested after fire at California drug lab

ADELANTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have arrested two people in connection with a large fire at an illegal Southern California drug lab.

The blaze was reported around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at a commercial building in the city of Adelanto, about 85 miles northeast of Los Angeles in the Mojave Desert.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department on Thursday says the building was completely engulfed in flames, and nearby homes and businesses had to be evacuated.

Investigators later found evidence of a butane extraction lab and a large quantity of processed and concentrated cannabis, as well as two ghost guns.