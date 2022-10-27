Victim identified in Santa Maria shooting, no suspect arrested

Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Santa Maria last week.

On October 20, at about 11:00 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Boone St. and Western Ave.

When police arrived, they discovered a man, with multiple gunshot wounds, dead in his vehicle.

Police have identified that man as 33-year-old Santa Maria resident Adelberto Moises Gabino.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Police have not arrested a suspect and are still working to determine a motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at (805) 928-3781 xt. 2243.