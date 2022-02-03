Curling world reacts to John Shuster being named Team USA flagbearer

For the first time in history, an American curler will carry the flag at the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony.

Team USA announced on Wednesday 5-time Olympian John Shuster will join speedskater Brittany Bowe as flagbearers for the United States when the athletes enter the arena at the 2022 Opening Ceremony on Friday.

SEE MORE: Shuster, Bowe to serve as Team USA flagbearers

Shuster is competing in his fifth Olympics, most recently helping Team USA to its first men's curling gold in 2018.

The 39-year-old Superior, Wisconsin, resident also won a bronze medal in curling in 2010.

Shuster was given the news by teammate John Landsteiner, which was caught on video by USA Curling. They also captured Shuster telling his family about the honor.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/usacurl/status/1488873605303734273

"Being chosen by my Team USA teammates is one of the greatest honors of my sporting career," Shuster said.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/TeamShuster/status/1488891962598080512

The gold medalist called being named flag bearer the "honor of a lifetime."

View social media post: https://twitter.com/Shoostie2010/status/1488870888191799296

Teammates and fellow curlers took to Twitter to congratulate Shuster on the honor shortly after it was announced.

Phill Drobnick, the coach of Team USA's men's curling team, said he "couldn't be more proud" of Shuster.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/CoachPhill/status/1488923146807742464

Shuster's 2018 curling teammate Tyler George said the honor was a big day for their sport.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/tgeorge1323/status/1488880419969900544

Tara Peterson, member of the U.S. women's curling team, also sent congratulations to her Team USA teammate.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/taraissupercoo1/status/1488858287105708033

Chris Plys, Shuster's 2022 Olympic teammate and member of the U.S. mixed doubles curling team, said Shuster was a deserving recipient of the honor.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/chrisplys/status/1488884261382160387

The Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics will take place on Friday, Feb. 4, beginning at 6:30 a.m. EST. You can watch it both LIVE and in primetime on NBC and Peacock.

SEE MORE: How to watch the Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics