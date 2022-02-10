Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

LIVE UPDATES: Shaun White in halfpipe, Mikaela Shiffrin in super-G on Day 7 of Winter Olympics

items.[0].image.alt
USA TODAY Sports
USA TODAY Sports
LIVE UPDATES: Shaun White in halfpipe, Mikaela Shiffrin in super-G on Day 7 of Winter Olympics
Posted at 3:05 PM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 18:38:38-05

Each and every day of the 2022 Winter Games, NBCOlympics.com will keep you updated overnight with the biggest stories from across the competition landscape. This article will be refreshed throughout the night, so be sure to check back. All competition streams live on NBCOlympics.com and Peacock — visit the schedule page for more details.

Two titans of Team USA are in action on Day 7 of the Winter Olympics as Shaun White takes the final halfpipe runs of his Olympic career and Mikaela Shiffrin enters the super-G after skiing out of back-to-back races earlier this week. Elsewhere, the U.S. women's hockey team plays a quarterfinal game, and American Kristen Santos is a medal contender in the women's 1000m short track event. Stay tuned for updates throughout the night...

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png