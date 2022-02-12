LIVE UPDATES: Women's monobob begins, Erin Jackson takes the ice on Day 9 of Winter Olympics

Each and every day of the 2022 Winter Games, NBCOlympics.com will keep you updated overnight with the biggest stories from across the competition landscape. This article will be refreshed throughout the night, so be sure to check back. All competition streams live on NBCOlympics.com and Peacock — visit the schedule page for more details.

Women's bobsledding begins with the first two runs of the brand-new monobob event, and Elana Meyers Taylor and Kaillie Humphries of the United States are both gold medal contenders. Elsewhere, the U.S. men's hockey team is back in action after its win over Canada, and Erin Jackson takes the ice for the 500m speed skating event. Stay tuned for updates throughout the night...