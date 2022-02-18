LIVE UPDATES: Team USA eyes medals in ski halfpipe; More news, results from Day 15 of Winter Olympics

Each and every day of the 2022 Winter Games, NBCOlympics.com will keep you updated overnight with the biggest stories from across the competition landscape. This article will be refreshed throughout the night, so be sure to check back. All competition streams live on NBCOlympics.com and Peacock — visit the schedule page for more details.

The U.S. has multiple medal contenders in the men's freeski halfpipe final, Mikaela Shiffrin's final medal opportunity comes in the Alpine skiing team event, and Elana Meyers Taylor and Kaillie Humphries attempt to make the podium in the final runs of two-woman bobsled. Elsewhere on the penultimate day of the Winter Olympics, Great Britain and Sweden battle for men's curling gold, and Joey Mantia races in speed skating's mass start event. Stay tuned for updates throughout the night...