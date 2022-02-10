Day 6: 2022 Winter Olympics Medal Count Update

Team USA Medal Race Updates 02/06/2022

Team USA's gold medal drought was quenched by Lindsey Jacobellis on Day 5, and 24 hours later, it's a gold rush for the red, white, and blue.

Chloe Kim and Nathan Chen won individual golds and Ashley Caldwell, Christopher Lillis, and Justin Schoenefeld topped the podium in the Olympic debut of freestyle skiing mixed team aerials.

Kim made history by becoming the first woman to win back-to-back gold medals in snowboard halfpipe, and Chen redeemed himself from 2018 as he took gold in figure skating men’s singles,

Team USA's total medal haul is now 10: four gold, five silver, one bronze

On Day 6 at PyeongChang 2018, the U.S. had eight medals - five gold, one silver, two bronze

Of the eight individual medals won by Team USA, five were won by women, three were won by men

Queralt Castellet ’s silver in the snowboarding women's halfpipe gave Spain its fifth Winter Olympic medal all-time, and its first silver all-time

Luge is the first sport to conclude competition at the 2022 Winter Games. Germany continued its dominance, winning gold in each of the four events and 6 of 12 overall medals.

Eight medal events were contested on Feb. 10.

45 of 109 events have been completed

Team USA is hoping to improve on its solid fourth-place finish in 2018, when its 23 medals trailed Norway (39), Germany (31), and Canada (29). The Americans also had the fourth-most gold medals in 2018 with nine, but have now not claimed a Day 1 medal at consecutive Olympics.

Team USA is chasing its medal-best standard of 34 overall with 10 golds on home turf in Salt Lake City during the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Winter Olympics Medal Count for 02/06/2022

2022 Winter Olympics Medal Standings After Day 6 - Top Ten Country Gold Silver Bronze Total Austria 4 5 4 13 Norway 5 3 4 12 Canada 1 4 7 12 ROC 2 3 6 11 Team USA 4 5 1 10 Germany 6 3 0 9 Netherlands 4 3 1 8 Italy 2 4 2 8 Sweden 4 1 2 7 Japan 1 2 4 7

