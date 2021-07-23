Watch
After little rain, California tourist town runs low on water

Posted at 2:59 PM, Jul 23, 2021
MENDOCINO, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California coastal town popular with tourists is running low on water after two years of critically low rainfall during a drought in the U.S. West.
That's forced residents and business owners to truck in water from elsewhere.

The Press Democrat reports that Mendocino relies on mostly shallow, rain-dependent aquifers, and many of the wells are running low or have dried up.

The 170-year-old hamlet known for its beaches, cliffside trails and redwood forests has roughly 1,000 full-time residents but about 2,000 daily visitors.

Businesses like hotels have had trouble meeting their water needs, and water trucks making deliveries are becoming almost as common as tourists.

