California imposes new mandatory water restrictions

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE — Water flows down a sidewalk from water sprinklers running at a home Thursday, April 2, 2015, in Rancho Cordova, Calif. The State Water Resources Control Board voted Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 to adopt mandatory water use restrictions that prohibit excessive runoff from sprinklers. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Posted at 2:00 PM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 17:00:49-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Californians won't be able to water their lawns for 48 hours after rainstorms or let their sprinklers run onto the sidewalk under new mandatory water restrictions.

The rules adopted Tuesday by the State Water Resources Control Board are designed to spur conservation.

Those who don't comply could face a $500 fine, though regulators stressed that's not the intention.

Enforcement will be left to local officials.

The rules come as the state falls short of Gov. Gavin Newsom's goal for a 15% decrease in water use.

They follow an extremely wet December that's good news for the state's ongoing drought. But water officials say there's no guarantee the heavy precipitation will continue through the winter.

