Celeb-heavy Los Angeles suburb gets tough on water wasters

Jae C. Hong/AP
Homes are seen from Las Virgenes Reservoir in Westlake Village, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. The community, one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in the Greater Los Angeles Area, is served by the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Posted at 1:50 PM, Jan 19, 2022
The local water district for wealthy Southern California communities in an enclave nestled in the Santa Monica Mountains is taking a more aggressive approach to conservation as the drought drags on despite a wet winter start.

The Las Virgenes Municipal Water District is installing a new metering system that gives people a real-time look at their water use.

It's also lowering the threshold for penalizing wasters and threatening to restrict the flow of water for households that don't get their water use back under control.

The district's approach offers a bold example of how local authorities across California are trying to get people to use less water.

