Watch
NewsDrought

Actions

Drought-stricken California imposes new round of water cuts

California Drought
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Ethan Swope/AP
FILE — In this Aug. 22, 2021, file photo, a family walks over cracked mud near Lake Oroville's shore as water levels remain low due to continuing drought conditions in Oroville, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope, File)
California Drought
Posted at 8:18 AM, Mar 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-19 11:18:28-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's urban water users and farmers who rely on supplies from state reservoirs will get less than planned this year.

State water officials said Friday they'll only give 5% of requested water supplies to contractors of the State Water Project, which provides water for 27 million people and a swath of farmland. That's in addition to water for critical needs like bathing and drinking.

The low allocation means people will be urged to conserve water by using less outside on landscaping and other activities.

The announcement comes as California braces for another dry, drought-stricken year. A wet winter didn’t materialize.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png