Dry January means less water than normal in California snow

Kenneth James/AP
Sean de Guzman, chief of snow surveys for the California Department of Water Resources, right, places the snowpack measuring tube of a scale held by DWR's Anthony Burdock, center, as DWR's Andy Reising, left, looks on during the second snow survey of the season held at Phillips Station near Echo Summit, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. The survey found the snowpack at 48.5 inches with 19 inches of snow water content. That's 109% of the historical average at this time of the year. But statewide, the water in the snowpack is 92%. (Kenneth James / California Department of Water Resources via AP)
Posted at 2:06 PM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 17:06:27-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The water contained in California's mountain snow is now at 92% of its historical average after a January without significant amounts of rain or snow.

That's a dramatic swing from December when heavy precipitation put the snowpack's water content at 160% of the average.

The state Department of Water Resources issued snow measurements on Tuesday.

The low January precipitation is disappointing news for California, which needs a wet winter to reduce drought conditions.

Much of the state is still in severe drought though overall conditions have improved since last winter.

Snow that melts in the mountains and runs down into California’s lower elevations makes up about a third of the state’s water supply.

