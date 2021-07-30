Watch
Grover Beach asks residents to use 15% less water

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - Grover Beach is asking residents to help conserve water. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Posted at 12:45 PM, Jul 30, 2021
San Luis Obispo County is facing extreme drought conditions. The drought is only getting worse, the City of Grover beach says.

The city is asking residents to reduce their average water use by 15% to avoid more restrictive measures.

The city is under a Stage 1 Water Shortage Declaration that was issued by the City Council on April 26. On July 13, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors made a local drought emergency declaration.

The city's principal water sources, Lopez Lake and the Santa Maria Groundwater Basin, are facing lower-than-average rainfall, a condition that echoes across the state.

To reduce household water use, the city shared these guidelines:

  • Turn off the tap while brushing your teeth.
  • Install water-saving appliances.
  • Take shorter showers.
  • Reduce laundry loads.
  • Fix household leaks.

Santa Barbara County is also under a local drought emergency.

