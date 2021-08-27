Watch
NewsDrought

Actions

Scientists launch effort to collect water data in US West

items.[0].image.alt
Ken Williams/AP
In this June 2021 photograph, provided by the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, construction of the second Atmospheric Radiation Measurement mobile facility (AMF2) is finished for the day in Gothic, Colo. Federal scientists are launching an effort to better understand the hydrology in the U.S. West. The U.S. Department of Energy on Tuesday, Aug. 24 announced a new kind of climate observatory near the headwaters of the Colorado River. (Ken Williams/Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory via AP)
Drought Climate Observatory
Posted at 9:51 PM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 00:51:55-04

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Federal scientists are launching an effort to better understand the hydrology in the U.S. West.

The U.S. Department of Energy on Tuesday announced a new kind of climate observatory near the headwaters of the Colorado River.

Scientists say data gathered from the equipment will help better predict rain and snowfall in the region and determine how much of it will flow through the river.

The multimillion-dollar effort led by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory begins next week.

The Colorado River serves 40 million people in several states and Mexico.

A recent shortage declaration means Arizona, Nevada and Mexico won't get their full allocations of water next year.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming News 24/7