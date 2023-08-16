DUI checkpoints will be active in SLO County this weekend. Here's what you should know.

The Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo police departments will both be conducting DUI Checkpoints this weekend.

SLOPD will hold their checkpoint on Friday, Aug. 18 on the 800 and 900 blocks of Marsh St. Paso Robles police will hold theirs from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 at an undisclosed location.

Checkpoint locations are determined by analyzing data about incidents of impaired driving-related crashes, according to a press release by the Paso Robles Police.

"Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk," Commander Afana said. "Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improve traffic safety."

Impaired driving includes some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs, as well as marijuana and alcohol intoxication.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties and a suspended license.

The Paso Robles Police Department program that hosts these DUI checkpoints is funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.