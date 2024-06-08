Watch Now
News

Actions

Early morning SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch was a success

The rocket took off from the Vandenberg Space Force Base.
spacex launch 6.7.PNG
SpaceX
spacex launch 6.7.PNG
Posted at 2:13 PM, Jun 08, 2024

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 Rocket Launch earlier this morning.

It took off at around 5:50 a.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

This rocket was carrying 20 Starlink satellites, including 13 Direct-to-cell capabilities.

Following stage separation, the rocket's first stage booster returned to Earth, landing on a droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg