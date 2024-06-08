Early morning SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch was a success

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 Rocket Launch earlier this morning.
It took off at around 5:50 a.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
This rocket was carrying 20 Starlink satellites, including 13 Direct-to-cell capabilities.
Following stage separation, the rocket's first stage booster returned to Earth, landing on a droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.
Watch Falcon 9 launch 20 @Starlink satellites to orbit from California, including 13 with Direct to Cell capabilities https://t.co/4cpazZaDMA— SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 8, 2024