Ballot counting to resume this week in primary election

Posted at 12:13 PM, Jun 13, 2022
Election workers in San Luis Obispo are preparing to count thousands more ballots this week.

At the County Clerk-Recorder’s Office, workers Monday were preparing the ballots for counting, which will resume Tuesday, and also verifying signatures.

Clerk-Recorder Elaina Caino describes the process as taking a significant amount of time since ballots have to be scanned to verify signatures and checked for identifiable marks or any damage to the ballot.
Since ballots this election included two cards, the time to process and count is doubled.

More than 42,000 uncounted ballots remain.

Election results have to be certified by July 7.

Santa Barbara County expects to have an update on ballots remaining to be counted there on Tuesday evening.

