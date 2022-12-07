Final election results released for SLO County; Gibson wins supervisor race

Current San Luis Obispo County District 2 Supervisor Bruce Gibson has won re-election by just 13 votes.

The County Clerk-Recorder's Office released its final election count on Wednesday.

Gibson's ballots totaled 11,722 while Jones received 11,709 votes.

It was a close race for the two candidates, with Gibson seeing his election night lead drop significantly in the last couple of ballot counts.

Gibson has served as a county supervisor for the past 16 years.

Just last year, District 2 was redrawn. It now includes Cayucos, Harmony, Cambria, San Simeon, Atascadero, San Miguel, and the neighborhoods surrounding Nacimiento Lake. Los Osos, Morro Bay and San Luis Obispo, which were previously included in District 2, were drawn into other districts.

Jones was one of three candidates from the newly-included inland portion of the district who ran to unseat Gibson in the June primary. In that race, Gibson received just 47% of the vote, leading to the November run-off with Jones who came in second.

Click here to see the complete list of election results for San Luis Obispo County.