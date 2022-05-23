Four candidates facing off in SLO County District 2 Supervisor race

Among the races in the June 7 Primary Election is the contest for San Luis Obispo County District 2 Supervisor.

It’s the first election since a major redistricting. The new boundaries for District 2 now incorporate the north coast along with Atascadero, Santa Margarita, and the neighborhoods surrounding Lake Nacimiento.

There are four candidates running in this election -- John Whitworth, Bruce Jones, Geoff Auslen, and Bruce Gibson.

Gibson is the current and longest-sitting supervisor. He believes with his knowledge and experience, he’s the right fit for the job.

"I want to continue leading this county through some of the most challenging times in recent memory. We know the problems we have in front of us," Gibson said.

He added, "I have a proven track record of getting things done and getting a handle on homelessness is going to require a deep interaction with county, state agencies. I've been doing this, I know how to do this, and I expect success."

Jones is the newest to SLO County. He moved here four years ago after retiring from the medical field.

"For the last three-plus years, I've been on the Templeton Advisory Committee. I've been chair of that group for the last two years," Jones said.

When asked why people should vote for him, Jones responded, "Because I care. I have no reason to do this job -- I'm financially secure. I have no business that competes for my time. Three generations of my family live here. I care that this beautiful, wonderful place continues to do well and people prosper."

Auslen was born and raised on the Central Coast.

"The reason I'm running for District 2 is I grew up here on the Central Coast and I want to preserve where we live and take care of things, especially in north county," Auslen said.

He’s pushing for the support of small businesses.

"As a local business owner, I see regulation, I see how hard it is to live here, make a living, and that’s the things we're focused on. Small business has to survive. Without small business, we have nothing left in this county," he said.

KSBY News made multiple attempts to contact John Whitworth but did not receive a response. On his website, he describes himself as a constitutional conservative, longtime small business owner, and Marine veteran.