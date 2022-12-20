San Luis Obispo County begins District 2 recount

On December 8, the San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder's Office certified the results of the November 2022 General Election, but the work is far from over.

The District 2 Supervisor race came down to a difference of just 13 votes between incumbent Bruce Gibson and challenger Dr. Bruce Jones.

Darcia Stebbens, a resident of District 2, requested a recount on behalf of Dr. Jones, and Monday marked the first day of the recount process.

Elaina Cano, the County Clerk-Recorder, told KSBY, “The certification shows that Bruce Gibson is our supervisor-elect for District 2, so he will be sworn in at the ceremonial event on January 3.”

We reached out to Ms. Stebbens but she did not respond to our requests for comment.

Dr. Jones said, "I have no comments until I see the results of the recount."

Meanwhile, Gibson said, “I am quite confident and quite relaxed about the results. There’s a reason the election office took a month to get the results because they did a careful job. That’s why I’m confident in the results.”

Stebbens also requested a recount in the District 4 Supervisor race in the June Primary.

The recount process will happen from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. every weekday until it is completed.

“This part of the initial process of the separating and sorting is usually much more time-consuming than the actual manual tally,” Cano explained Monday.

Stebbens will be responsible for covering the cost of the recount. She must deposit a sum to cover the cost of the recount each day, according to Cano. If the sum is not deposited, Cano will terminate the recount.

The total estimated cost for the recount is $80,262 but the cost can vary per day depending on the equipment and staff.

