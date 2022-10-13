San Luis Obispo County District 2 Supervisor race comes down to a runoff in November

After the June Primary, the San Luis Obispo County District 2 Supervisor race continues in November with a runoff. The original pool of four candidates is now down to just two.

Bruce Gibson, the incumbent and the longest-sitting supervisor, is running for re-election against Bruce jones.

Gibson has held his elected position since 2006 and prides himself on the wisdom he's gained during his 16 years in office.

"My campaign is all about experience, knowledge of county government, understanding county government, the relationships I’ve built since I’ve been in office, and my sense of fiscal responsibility," Gibson said.

His opponent, Jones, is newer to District 2 but while he does not have the same experience in office, he leans into his background in the medical field to help support his candidacy.

"I served on the board of a large nonprofit hospital. I was on that board because I was the elected president of the medical staff that board managed — a hospital with more employees than our county government and a larger budget," Jones said.

If re-elected, Gibson plans to use the momentum from his accomplishments to create new ones.

Restoring the Cayucos Pier, dealing with the Los Osos sewer, adding more libraries and the dog beach on the North Coast are just some issues that he feels reflect his track record of success.

"It’s a matter of accomplishment. That’s the key thing. We're going to use that ability to lead with the issues that are top of mind now, and that’s homelessness, water supply, and the cost of housing," Gibson explained.

If given the chance, Jones hopes to dig into what he feels are the community's most pressing issues.

"I think the issues that are on the top of my mind are the same ones that I hear walking neighborhoods. Public safety is certainly the first thing I hear about and like everyone in the county, I care deeply about water," Jones said.

District 2 was redrawn in the past year and now includes Cayucos, Harmony, Cambria, San Simeon, Atascadero, San Miguel and the neighborhoods surrounding Nacimiento Lake.

Election Day is November 8. Ballots are being automatically mailed to all active registered voters.

For mail-in ballots to be counted, they must be postmarked by Election Day and received by the county clerk's office at the latest seven days after Election Day, or they must be dropped off by 8 p.m. election night.

