Sheriff Bill Brown announces re-election campaign

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown officially announced his campaign for re-election on Wednesday.

Brown was first elected sheriff in November 2006 and is currently in his fourth term.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Sheriff Brown outlined four major goals he wants to accomplish if re-elected:



Making sure there are enough deputies to serve the community and that they have access to wellness programs

Making sure people leaving jail are rehabilitated as they begin to re-enter the community

Continuing the efforts to keep people with mental illness out of jail and getting them the help they need

Bringing people together to solve the crisis of opioid overdose in Santa Barbara County

"The message, basically, now is not the time for change," Brown said. "We're in uncertain times. We need stability and that's why I ask for your vote."

One other candidate has filed papers to run against Brown for sheriff -- Lt. Juan Camarena, a 23-year veteran of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The election will be held on June 7, 2022.