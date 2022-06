San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County have released the number of ballots returned for the upcoming California Primary Election.

26,923 ballots have been returned in San Luis Obispo County, as of Thursday.

That is out of 186,982 ballots that were issued in SLO County.

29,400 ballots have been returned in Santa Barbara County as of Thursday.

If you have not cast your ballot yet for the June 7 primary election, more information can be found here.