SLO County Clerk-Record's Office begins processing vote-by-mail ballots

The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Office has begun the process of counting the vote-by-mail ballots they received following Super Tuesday.

This included all the ballots they received at the polling stations, drop boxes and by mail.

Elaina Cano, San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder, said the process of counting all the vote-by-mail ballots may take a while.

That includes "scanning each envelope, checking their signature, determining if their ballots were eligible to be processed, counted, and adjudicated," Cano said.

The process may also take longer because they need to send letters to voters with missing or "mismatched" signatures. Cano said they will wait as long as they can to get those letters back.

While the ballot counting process can be long, Cano said she is not concerned.

"I always say it's not about speed, it's about accuracy," Cano said.

The Clerk-Recorder's Office has 30 days to certify the election.

As for any concerns that happened on Election Day, Cano told KSBY there were some minor disruptions at the polling stations with voters who were not comfortable with the vote-by-mail process.

However, no law enforcement were called to the scene.