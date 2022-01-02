Watch
Fauci: CDC mulling COVID test requirement for asymptomatic

Carolyn Kaster/AP
Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House Chief Medical Advisor and Director of the NIAID and Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, arrive to participate in the White House COVID-19 Response Team's regular call with the National Governors Association in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Posted at 1:14 PM, Jan 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-02 16:14:32-05

WASHINGTON (AP) —

As the COVID-19 omicron variant surges across the United States, top federal health officials are looking to add a negative test along with its five-day isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus.

That's according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House's top medical adviser. He says in television interviews that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering including the negative test as part of its guidance.

The CDC received significant “pushback” on its updated recommendations last week that shortened isolation restrictions from 10 days to five days.

Fauci says the CDC is now looking at a test option that may be announced in the coming days.

