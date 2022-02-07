LIVE UPDATES: What will happen in final day of figure skating team event?

Three days after it started and roughly 58 programs later, the figure skating team event medalists for the 2022 Winter Olympics will finally be determined Sunday night (U.S. time).

The Russian Olympic Committee holds a three-point lead over the United States that is only expected to grow through the final three segments: pairs free skate, ice dance's free dance and women's free skate.

The battle for silver is coming down to the U.S. (42 points) and Japan (39), while Canada (30) and China (29) are within a point as they contend for fourth.

The final U.S. skaters to take the ice for their team will be Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier in pairs, Madison Chock and Evan Bates in the dance and Karen Chen for the women.

It's ROC's Kamila Valieva, though, who could be the star of the night. One day prior, Valieva became just the fourth woman to land a triple axel at the Olympics and in the free skate could be the first woman to land a quadruple jump.

Follow our live blog below to see how the night unfolds...

Pairs Free Skate

Group 1 feat. James/Radford

There are only five skaters or teams in each segment, but we will still have two warmup groups for pairs. Canada's Vanessa James and Eric Radford are in the first with Japan's Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara.

8:31 p.m. ET: James and Radford are up first and boy are they an interesting team. Coming into these Games, they had a combined five Olympic appearances though none were together. They are Olympic and/or world medalists - James for France with Morgan Cipres and Radford for Canada with Meagan Duhamel - and have been together for less than a year. They also had a series of unfortunate events, crashing twice this week in practice sessions with Italy's Nicole Della Monica and Matteo Guarise. With an emotional program, they score 130.07 points to get the day started.

8:39 p.m. ET: Miura and Kihara, who were fourth of 10 in the short program, move ahead of James and Radford with 139.60 - a new personal best by four points.

Group 2 feat. USA, ROC

Alright, pressure's on... how will Americans Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier fare? Will 2021 world champions Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov of ROC lead since China has switched out its pairs entry from Sui Wenjing and Han Cong (who won the short) to Peng Cheng and Jin Yang?

Oh! Two-time U.S. women's champion Alysa Liu is spotted in the U.S. team box for the first time at these Games. She arrived later than the other American skaters. That means all 16 members of the 2022 U.S. Olympic figure skating team have now appeared in the team box to cheer on their teammates despite the fact only nine of them are competing in the team event.

Looks like she is joined in the team box tonight by Mariah Bell and the ice dance teams of Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue and Kaitlin Hawayek/Jean-Luc Baker.

8:54 p.m. ET: Knierim and Frazier are first. They were third in the short program. Looks like that will not be the case again... Knierim singles a triple jump, under-rotates another. Into third with 128.97 and two very talented teams to come.

9:02 p.m. ET: Oof. The reigning world champions, Mishina and Galliamov, who were second in the short program, fall to the ice while coming out of a lift. Surprising. Still, easily into the lead with 145.20 points.

9:11 p.m. ET: Well, mistakes here as well, folks. Peng and Jin take third with 131.75 points. Does help their team move ahead of Canada though!

Updated standings heading into the free dance: ROC (55), Japan in second with the tiebreaker win over the U.S. (both with 48), China taking the tiebreaker over Canada (both 37). This is going to be interesting!

Ice Dance - Free Dance

Only one warmup group with all five teams for the free dance.