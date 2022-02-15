LIVE UPDATES: ROC, U.S. skaters star in women's short program

One of the most anticipated events at any Winter Olympics, the women's singles figure skating competition, gets underway Tuesday, Feb. 15, with the short program.

The three competitors from the Russian Olympic Committee -- Anna Shcherbakova, Aleksandra Trusova and Kamilva Valieva, entered the Games as favorites for a podium sweep. Their stiffest competition will come from Japan's Kaori Sakamoto and Wakaba Higuchi, Belgium's Loena Hendrickx and Korea's You Young, among others.

The U.S. is represented by Mariah Bell, Karen Chen and Alysa Liu, all of whom are capable of playing spoiler. Chen was fourth to a Russian sweep at the 2021 World Championships.

Typically, the top 24 skaters after the short program advance to the free skate. Due to the ongoing appeals and rulings surrounding Valieva testing positive for Trimetazidine on Dec. 25, if the 15-year-old ROC skater is among that number, 25 athletes will move on to Thursday's finale.

Group 1 feat. Mana Kawabe

5:14 a.m. ET: Aaaand we're off! Anastasia Shabotova of Ukraine gets the women's short underway with some "Carol of the Bells." A fall on her opening triple axel and she scores 48.68 points.

5:21 a.m. ET: Finland's Jenni Saarinen is next up and she scores 56.97 points skating to another well-known tune: "Claire de lune."

5:28 a.m. ET: Austria's Olga Mikutina is into first now with 61.14 points after under-rotating two of her turns.

5:34 a.m. ET: Japan's Mana Kawabe makes her Olympic debut after earning the silver medal at NHK Trophy, the Grand Prix event held in Japan, this fall. She falls on her triple axel but recovers well the remainder of the program; into first with a score of 62.69.

5:40 a.m. ET: Lindsay van Zundert of the Netherlands is her country's only figure skater at the 2022 Winter Olympics. She slides into third with 59.24 points.

5:46 a.m. ET: A breath of fresh air in the sport, Josefin Taljegard comes out to the 1996 Fugees jam "Ready or Not." The 26-year-old Swede scores 54.51 points and is into fifth.

Current top three: Kawabe (JPN), Mikutina (AUT), van Zundert (NED)

Group 2 feat. Mariah Bell

6:17 a.m. ET: Australia's Kailani Craine is first in this group. A fellow NBC employee is very upset he was promised "Heart of Glass" by Blondie and instead received... a very remixed version. Craine opened with a double lutz instead of a triple; scores 49.93 and into sixth -- unlikely to continue on to the free skate.

6:23 a.m. ET: Great music choice by Great Britain's Natasha McKay ("Song for the Little Sparrow"?) who is now sixth with 52.54 points.

6:29 a.m. ET: Georgia's Anastasia Gubanova takes the ice after placing fourth in the team event women's short program (Georgia did not advance to the second half of the team event). A solid 10 days later, she doesn't score as high here but does lead the standings now with 65.40 points.

6:36 a.m. ET: The first of the three Americans here, Mariah Bell, sports an Audrey Hepburn-esque look to the ever-pleasant "River Flows In You." She falls on her opening triple-triple. Fun fact: At 25 years old, Bell is the oldest U.S. women's competitor to reach the Olympics since 1928. Tara Lipinski, the 1988 Olympic gold medalist, compares Bell to a Care Bear. The otherwise graceful performances garners 65.38 points and she is in second.

6:43 a.m. ET: Despite a mistake in what should have been a triple-triple but is instead just the triple lutz with a hand down on the ice, Canadian national champion Madeline Schizas secures her spot in the free skate with 60.53 points. She was third in the team event with this program but her score was nine points higher then.