Crews knock down small fire in Oceano Monday morning

Crews from Five Cities Fire Authority and Cal Fire San Luis Obispo responded to a small fire that broke out behind Pier Liquor in Oceano Monday morning.

FCFA and ⁦@CALFIRE_SLO⁩ were dispatched to a small spot fire off of Pier Avenue in Oceano this morning. Crews contained to a 6’x6’ area. #5citiesfire pic.twitter.com/PwnQVy3VUo — Five Cities Fire (@5CitiesFirePIO) August 2, 2021

According to a Tweet from the Five Cities Fire Authority, the fire was contained to a six by six area of space and has been extinguished.

According to Steve Lieberman, the fire chief with the Five Cities Fire Authority, deputies that were on the scene did not see anyone fleeing the area. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.