Gaviota Tunnel Project will cause six-month traffic shift

Officials are conducting an emergency scour repair project along the Southbound lanes of Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County.
This will result in a traffic shift South of the Gaviota tunnel, beginning today.
The traffic shift will remain in effect for roughly six months until the project is complete.
TOMORROW: Southbound #Hwy101 traffic south of the Gaviota Tunnel will shift into the center median where this new temporary detour lane was constructed. This will remain in effect for six months until an emergency scour repair project on a nearby secant pile wall is complete. pic.twitter.com/ScNjJnDEIs— Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) June 21, 2023