Watch Now
News

Actions

Gaviota Tunnel Project will cause six-month traffic shift

Gaviota Tunnel Project
<a href="https://twitter.com/CaltransD5">Caltrans District 5</a>
Gaviota Tunnel Project
Posted at 7:25 AM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 10:25:30-04

Officials are conducting an emergency scour repair project along the Southbound lanes of Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County.

This will result in a traffic shift South of the Gaviota tunnel, beginning today.

The traffic shift will remain in effect for roughly six months until the project is complete.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg