Golden Globe Awards carry on, without stars or a telecast

Matt Sayles/AP
FILE - In this Jan.. 6, 2009, file photo, Golden Globe statuettes are seen during a news conference at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Posted at 8:24 PM, Jan 09, 2022
Even though NBC dropped the 2022 Golden Globe Awards, the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association proceeded with its 79th edition Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream.

Members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group’s philanthropic grants gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event Sunday.

Big winners included “West Side Story,” “The Power of the Dog” and “Succession.”

“Encanto” was named the best animated film, while Japan's “Drive My Car” won best the non-English language film honor.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
