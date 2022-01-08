Watch
Harry Reid memorial in Vegas drawing nation's top Democrats

John Locher/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid listens during an interview in Las Vegas. President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama and congressional leaders will speak at Reid's funeral on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Harry Reid
Posted at 11:18 AM, Jan 08, 2022
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The life of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid will be celebrated by two American presidents and other Democratic leaders on Saturday, a testament to his impact on some of the most consequential legislation of the 21st century.

President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer are scheduled to speak during an invitation-only memorial in Los Vegas.

Former President Barack Obama, who credits Reid for his rise to the White House, is scheduled to deliver the eulogy.

The longtime Senate leader died Dec. 28 at age 82.

