Heavy snowfall postpones women's aerials qualifying

Qualifying in women's aerials was postponed Sunday due to heavy snowfall.

Officials initially delayed the competition by a half-hour, then decided to fully postpone.

The event was originally set to take place 7 p.m. (6 a.m. ET) Sunday.

FIS, freestyle skiing's international governing body, said in a tweet that it had proposed to reschedule qualifying to 3 p.m. (2 a.m. ET) Monday, and keep the finals round in its existing slot — but the schedule hadn't yet been formally adjusted.

Freeski slopestyle events were also rescheduled Sunday after weather conditions postponed women's slopestyle qualifying.

China has two favorites in 2014 Olympic silver medalist Xu Mengtao and 2018 Olympic bronze medalist Kong Fanyu, while reigning world champion Laura Peel of Australia is the other.

The U.S. has contenders in 2021 world silver medalist Ashley Caldwell and former distance runner Winter Vinecki. Caldwell was a member of the trio that upset Xu and China for mixed team aerials gold on Thursday.

