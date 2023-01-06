Highway 1 scheduled to reopen temporarily

Highway 1 near Big Sur is expected to reopen temporarily Friday.

Caltrans says crews were able to clean up several slides in the roadway north of Ragged Point.

Another assessment will be done tomorrow and if it is favorable, Highway 1 will reopen between Ragged Point and Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The opening is timed to take advantage of an expected break in the rain so community members who need to get out of the closure area can do so.

Once Highway 1 closes at 5:00 p.m. Friday, it is expected that the closure will remain in effect for the next 10 days.

Caltrans says they will be looking for opportunities to reopen the road periodically if weather allows it.