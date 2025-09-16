From El Salvador to Ecuador to Santa Maria: Stories of Hispanic Heritage

Hispanic Heritage Month is underway, giving residents across the Central Coast a chance to reflect on culture, history, and identity. For those across the Americas, the celebration began September 15.

The month was first recognized as a week in 1968, before expanding to a month-long observance in 1988. The timing was chosen to align with the independence days of several Latin American countries, including: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Mexico and Chile.

Santa Maria resident Frankie Enciso, whose parents immigrated from Mexico, said the month carries personal meaning.

“Being born and raised here in Santa Maria, I have seen how Santa Maria has grown as a city, and I actually am very proud of my culture and the Hispanic community,” Enciso said.

Enciso added that traditions, especially food, are central to how families carry their heritage forward.

“One of the things that I really appreciate most about our community is the food,” he said. “My mom has kept that part of the culture alive, she always says she has good seasoning and she got it from my grandma.”

For Enciso, food isn’t just about recipes; it’s about connection.

“It brings us together,” he said, describing how conversations around the dinner table often become a way to share stories, lessons and cultural values.

Lenin Molina, who immigrated from Ecuador more than 30 years ago and runs a natural medicine shop in Santa Maria, said his roots remind him of the richness of South America’s landscapes.

“Ecuador me encanta por la razón de que hay mucha vegetación, es muy verde,” Molina said. “Tenemos una diversidad increíble, es algo muy lindo para las personas que en realidad les gusta vivir en la paz, en la naturaleza.”

Molina explained that despite the geographic distance, he sees similarities across Latin American countries that tie people together.

“Tenemos muchos países que hablamos español y tenemos mucha similitud,” he said. “Es simplemente que cambia el nombre de El País, tenemos una gran familia en este continente.”

Dayana Michelle Hernández López, originally from El Salvador, said she feels pride in her roots, but also sees Hispanic Heritage Month as a reminder of empathy and unity.

“Estoy orgullosa de ser latina, de ser hispana. Tenemos esa empatía, que te tenés que poner en los zapatos del otro,” she said.

For Hernández López, her memories of home are tied to hospitality and family. She recalled how people in El Salvador will share what little they have with visitors, often through food.

“Vos puedes ir a la casa, que tal vez no es una gran casa, pero sabes que te van a recibir, echar unas tortillas para vos y que te la vas a comer y que la vas a sentir bien rica porque la misma gente le pone ese amor a la comida,” she said.

While residents highlight personal stories, scholars note the month’s broader historical significance. Dr. Thomas A. Carrasco, chair of American Ethnic Studies at Santa Barbara City College, explained that Hispanic Heritage Month emerged out of a push for inclusion in the 20th century.

“Legislators [created] Hispanic Heritage Month to pretty much promote our culture as part of American culture in a positive light,” Carrasco said.

He also emphasized that the celebration is about recognition.

“Chicano history is American history,” Carrasco said. “We’re making a point that we are Americans, we’re part of the American fabric, and that’s one of the beauties of Hispanic Heritage Month.”

Carrasco added that while he personally dislikes the term “Hispanic,” preferring Latino or Chicano, he sees value in the month because it claims space for Latino communities and showcases cultural contributions in music, art, food and education.

Hispanic Heritage Month continues through October 15.