How to watch 2021 Skate America live on NBC, NBC Sports and Peacock

The 2021-22 Grand Prix of Figure Skating series kicks off Friday, Oct. 22 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and NBC has your viewing needs covered.

Three-time world champion Nathan Chen, undefeated since missing out on the men's singles podium at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, headlines the competition field. He's expected to be joined by fellow American Olympian Vincent Zhou, 2021 U.S. silver medalist Amber Glenn, U.S. pairs champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, two-time ice dance Olympians Madison Chock and Evan Bates as well as three-time world medalists Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue.

Russian world bronze medalist Aleksandra Trusova highlights the international field.

Terry Gannon will handle play-by-play duties for the NBC and NBCSN broadcasts, joined by 1998 Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski and three-time U.S. champion Johnny Weir. On the ice dance side, 2006 Olympic silver medalist Tanith White will serve as the analyst, and Andrea Joyce will be reporting on site.

Peacock will air every skate -- that's every skater in each discipline -- live throughout the competition. Coverage begins with Peacock's Skate America Practice Cam, live starting on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 1 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports’ 2021 Guaranteed Rate Skate America Coverage Schedule

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

Peacock is the exclusive streaming home U.S. Figure Skating and will stream coverage of every skate throughout the 2021-22 figure skating season. Earlier this month, NBC Sports and U.S. Figure Skating announced the schedule for the full season, including more than 175 hours of coverage from NBC Sports and Peacock in addition to the 2022 Winter Olympics.