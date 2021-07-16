How to watch 3x3 basketball at the Tokyo Olympics

For the first time ever, 3x3 basketball will be included at the Summer Olympics.

The 3x3 basketball competition will begin July 24 and conclude with the medal rounds on July 28. Eight nations will compete in the 3x3 basketball competition for both the men and women. Those nations are Serbia, ROC, China, Japan, Poland, Netherlands, Latvia and Belgium for the men and ROC, China, Mongolia, Romania, the United States, France, Japan and Italy for the women.

