How to watch the conclusion of Olympic ice dance

Will the dominant French finally get their Olympic gold? Could the ROC team play spoilers? Which American team will end up on the podium?

With storylines aplenty, the conclusion of the Olympic ice dance competition is a can't miss.

When last we left off, the French team of Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron had set a world record score in the rhythm dance. After winning four world titles and the 2018 Olympic silver medal, they are far and away the favorites to win the title at the 2022 Winter Olympics, so watch for another potential record in the process.

The Russian Olympic Committee team of Viktoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov are 1.98 points back, a closable gap, but will likely need Papadakis and Cizeron to make a mistake. Then again, Sinitsina and Katsalapov are the only ones to outperform Papadakis and Cizeron over the past four years. They won the 2020 European Championships over the French.

The U.S. team of Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue is in third after the rhythm dance, 3.70 points back from first and just 1.72 from silver.

Another American team, Madison Chock and Evan Bates, is fourth and 2.99 points from the podium. Chock and Bates' season's best score in the free dance is 3.11 points higher than Hubbell and Donohue's, though, making the podium an achievable goal.

The highest score earned in the free dance under the current scoring system is 136.58 (Papadakis and Cizeron's from the 2019 NHK Trophy), which just means there are plenty of points up for grabs and anything can happen in the free dance. Don't miss out.

