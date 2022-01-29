How to watch David Wise at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

U.S. freeskier David Wise attempts to three-peat in halfpipe at the 2022 Winter Olympics, and NBC and Peacock will be there to capture it all.

The father of two successfully defended his Sochi gold in PyeongChang, completing the title repeat on his final run. Despite squandering his first two runs, a third was all Wise needed to hit four variations of double corks and pass teammate Alex Ferreira, who up until that point had the top three overall scores.

Wise, 31, endured a challenging interim cycle after the 2018 Games. He broke his femur in spring 2019 and spent 11 days in an Austrian hospital. With a rod in place from his knee to hip, he returned that December to take second at the U.S. Grand Prix in Copper. Last year, Wise just missed the podium at the U.S. Olympic qualifying opener in Aspen. He kicked off the current season with seventh at December's Copper Grand Prix, then took fifth at Dew Tour, eighth at consecutive Calgary World Cups and closed out the January lead-up as Mammoth Grand Prix runner-up and third-place finisher at X Games.

His competition in the halfpipe is perhaps the toughest it's ever been, led by reigning world and two-time X Games champion Nico Porteous. The 20-year-old New Zealander took bronze behind Wise at the 2018 Games, and has since established himself as the favorite with four podiums and two wins – including the Mammoth Grand Prix – this season. Ferreira, the silver medalist in 2018, won December's Copper Grand Prix and posted back-to-back second-place finishes at Calgary Snow Rodeo. Fellow American Aaron Blunck is the 2019 world champion, while Brendan Mackay of Canada made four podiums this season.

If Wise pulls off another victory, he would become the first athlete to win three Olympic golds in freestyle skiing, passing Canadian Alex Bilodeau's two in men's moguls, as well as the first U.S. man to win three consecutive titles in the same event at the Winter Games. Furthermore, he'd tie Norwegian mogul skier Kari Traa as the only athlete to win three Olympic medals of any color in freestyle skiing. Since the event's only been contested twice in Games history, Wise enters as the event's only-ever champion.

Wise has spent his entire life in Reno, Nevada, where he lives with his wife Alexandra, daughter Nayeli and son Malachi. He's an avid bow hunter and aspires to make the U.S. Olympic archery team for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

