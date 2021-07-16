How to watch diving at the Tokyo Olympics

The world’s elite divers will compete for a grand total of eight Olympic gold medals across 13 days of competition in Tokyo. Like at previous Olympics, the action gets underway with four consecutive days of synchronized diving finals, followed by individual competition.

Half of Olympic diving events take place on the 3-meter springboard, while in the other half, athletes will launch themselves off the 10-meter-high tower platform.

China is expected to dominate the medal haul, having swept the Olympic events at the 2019 World Diving Championships. Though plenty of other international stars, including Great Britain’s Jack Laugher and Tom Daley, Canada’s Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu and the United States’ Mike Hixon and Krysta Palmer, are in line to compete for podium places.

Select sessions of the Tokyo diving competition will air live on the networks of NBC Universal, while every session can be streamed live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Streaming destinations for every final session are below. For the full schedule of the competition, click here.

Find full TV listings for diving and any other Olympic sport on the full TV schedule. Diving will feature in NBC's primetime coverage.