How to watch John Shuster at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

Walter Tychnowicz-USA TODAY Sports
Learn how you can watch John Shuster compete at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Posted at 12:24 PM, Jan 31, 2022
John Shuster has become the face of American curling, and he's hoping to further cement his legacy with another strong performance at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Shuster led the U.S. men's curling team — also comprised of Matt Hamilton, John Landsteiner and Tyler George — to its first gold medal at the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang. And the path to winning gold wasn't an easy one. They had to take down Sweden, the world's top-ranked team, in the final, and won by a score of 10-7. Having finished the round robin stage with an unremarkable 5-4 record, the Americans' victory over the Swedes has gone down as one of the bigger upsets in recent curling history.

Most of the gold medal-winning team will be returning, though Tyler George has been replaced by Chris Plys, who will also be representing the United States in the mixed doubles competition.

Sign up to stream every event at the 2022 Winter Olympics LIVE on Peacock. Users can also authenticate via TV Everywhere to stream events in the NBC Sports app or on NBCOlympics.com. See below for full broadcast and streaming details for every U.S. men's curling event. You can also see a full curling streaming schedule on NBCOlympics.com.

U.S. Men's Curling Schedule
Date/Time Event How to Watch
Feb. 9, 7:05 a.m. ET USA vs. ROC NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 10, 1:05 a.m. ET USA vs. Sweden NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 10, 8:05 p.m. ET Great Britain vs. USA NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, CNBC
Feb. 12, 1:05 a.m. ET USA vs. Norway NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 12, 8:05 p.m. ET USA vs. Canada NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 13, 7:05 a.m. ET China vs. USA NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 14, 8:05 p.m. ET Switzerland vs. USA NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, CNBC
Feb. 15, 7:05 p.m. ET Italy vs. USA NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 16, 8:05 p.m. ET Denmark vs. USA NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, CNBC
Feb. 17, 7:05 a.m. ET Men's Semifinal, Sheet A NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 17, 7:05 a.m. ET Men's Semifinal, Sheet C NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 18, 1:05 a.m. ET Men's Bronze Medal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA
Feb. 19, 1:05 p.m. ET Men's Gold Medal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
