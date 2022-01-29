How to watch Lindsey Jacobellis at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

U.S. snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis, making her fifth Olympic appearance, tries to capture an elusive gold at the 2022 Winter Games, and NBC and Peacock will be there to capture it all.

Jacobellis has continually proven herself outside the Games, racking up five individual world titles and 10 individual X Games wins, yet Olympic gold remains for some reason unattainable for the 36-year-old Vermonter. She claimed silver at her 2006 Games debut despite a fall that cost her the title, then fifth in 2010, seventh in 2014 and fourth in 2018.

Her World Cup record is perhaps her most obscene statistic. In individual snowboard cross alone, Jacobellis has an astonishing 52 podiums and 30 wins. This season, she placed third in back-to-back World Cup competitions in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.

Guilini will need a strong and mistake-free showing to make the podium, facing perhaps the most talented field in her five career Games competitions. The favorites are defending Olympic gold medalist Michela Moioli of Italy, reigning world champion Charlotte Bankes of Great Britain and 2014 Olympic bronze medalist Chloe Trespeuch of France.

Connecticut-born Jacobellis, her teammate Faye Gulini and reigning world mixed team SBX champion Belle Brockhoff of Australia are all outside contenders.

Any medal would make Jacobellis the oldest medalist in snowboarding, though to hold past the Games would depend on 40-year-old teammate Nick Baumgartner's result the next day.

