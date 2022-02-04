How to watch Mariah Bell at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

Hot off a gold medal at the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Team USA's singles skater Mariah Bell looks to dazzle on the ice. NBC and Peacock will be there to capture her every toe loop, Salchow, and Lutz.

Bell may compete in the Team Event - Women's Short Program on Saturday, February 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET, and/or the Team Event - Women's Free Skate on Sunday, February 6 at 8:15 p.m. ET. She will definitely perform in the Women's Short Program on Tuesday, February 15 at 5:00 a.m. ET, and the Women's Free Skate on Thursday, February 17 at 5:00 a.m. ET. See below for more information on the skater, as well as an athlete-specific schedule at the bottom.

SEE MORE: U.S. Championships: Mariah Bell in tears over Olympic ticket

The Oklahoma-born Bell enjoyed a strong 2021-22 season, in which she placed sixth at November's Internationaux de France, then fourth at the Rostelecom Cup the following week. She ultimately decided to revive her "Hallelujah" free skate program from the 2019-20 season, which had resulted in some of her highest scores (including a personal best combined total of 212.89 points).

Bell had competed in nine national tournaments before taking home the title for the first time this January; she previously earned bronze in 2017 and 2019, and silver in 2020. (Her fifth place-finish at the national's 2018 edition contributed to her status as a second alternate for the 2018 PyeongChang Games.)

Mariah Bell won women's singles at the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Getty Images

SEE MORE: Mariah Bell goes to the Olympics with her fairy godmother — Adam Rippon

The 2022 Nationals win helped the 25-year-old Bell earn one of three available Olympic berths, making her the United States' oldest U.S. Olympic women's singles competitor since 1928. The upcoming Winter Games will mark her first Olympic appearance, and – as Bell told NBC analyst Andrea Joyce – “it means a lot, because it’s something that I’ve been working for for a really long time. It’s really amazing, and I’m just really grateful.”

Sign up to stream every event at the 2022 Winter Olympics LIVE on Peacock. Users can also authenticate via TV Everywhere to stream events in the NBC Sports app or on NBCOlympics.com. See below for full broadcast and streaming details for every figure skating event. You can also see a full figure skating streaming schedule on NBCOlympics.com.

SEE MORE: How to watch Figure Skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

NBC Olympics 2022 Winter Olympics Mariah Bell

Coverage Schedule*

(all times Eastern, events subject to change) Date/Time (ET) Event TV/Streaming Sat, Feb 5 | 8:30 p.m.. Team Event -

Women's SP, Men's FS NBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, Feb 6 | 8:15 p.m. 🏅 Team Event -

Pairs FS, Free Dance,

Women's FS NBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon, Feb 15 | 5:00 a.m. Women's Singles

Short Program USA, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thu, Feb 17 | 5:00 a.m. 🏅 Women's Singles

Free Skate NBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, Feb 19 | 11:00 p.m. Exhibition Gala NBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

* TV networks reflect live events, times may differ for replays;

check full schedule for detailed information.