How to watch Matt Hamilton at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

Matt Hamilton is back for another Olympics, and this time he'll be looking to defend the gold medal he and his teammates earned in PyeongChang.

Returning as his teammates this year are John Landsteiner and, of course, John Shuster, who will once again serve as skip for the men's curling squad. Chris Plys, who will also be competing in the mixed doubles competition, is a new addition to the team for the Games.

Hamilton and company will play their first game on February 9 against the ROC at 7:05 a.m. ET. Their final game before the start of the playoffs comes against Denmark on February 16 at 8:05 p.m. ET.

