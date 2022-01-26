How to watch the Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics

The Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics will take place on Friday, Feb. 4, and you'll be able to watch it both LIVE and in primetime on NBC and Peacock.

See below for highlights of NBC and Peacock's Opening Ceremony coverage:

Identical to this past summer’s Tokyo Olympics and in a first for a Winter Games, NBCUniversal will provide unprecedented full-day coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday. Feb. 4 . Coverage begins at 6:30 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with NBCU’s first-ever live morning presentation of a Winter Games Opening Ceremony.

. Coverage begins at 6:30 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with NBCU’s first-ever live morning presentation of a Winter Games Opening Ceremony. Following live coverage, a special edition of TODAY will air on NBC from 9 a.m. – 11 m. ET, including reaction to the Opening Ceremony and athlete interviews.

From 12-3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, NBCU will review the highlights of the Opening Ceremony and look ahead to the biggest storylines of the Beijing Olympics with its first-ever daytime show on the opening Friday of a Winter Games.

The day-long coverage will culminate with an enhanced primetime presentation of the Opening Ceremony, from 8-11 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with a special focus on the athletes of Team USA in addition to the traditional performances, pageantry and Parade of Nations that make the Opening Ceremony one of the most-watched events worldwide.

Authenticated users can also stream all Opening Ceremony coverage on NBCOlympics.com and in the NBC Sports app.

