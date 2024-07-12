How to watch Suni Lee at the 2024 Paris Olympics

At her Olympic debut in Tokyo, then-18-year-old Suni Lee made history as the first Asian American to win the Olympic all-around title — continuing the United States' golden-streak in the event which started with Carly Patterson back in 2004. The Minnesota native left Tokyo with the full medal collection thanks to a silver in the team competition and a bronze on the uneven bars in addition to her all-around gold, but perhaps still has some unfinished business in the sport.

Despite being diagnosed with kidney disease in 2023, Lee battled her way back to earn a spot on her second U.S. Olympic team with a chance to bring home some more hardware in Paris.

Here's how to watch the gymnastics superstar this summer.

Women's gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC, USA Network and E!, and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Sunday, July 28. Dates: July 28 - August 5

July 28 - August 5 Venue: Bercy Arena

Bercy Arena TV channels: NBC, USA Network, E!

NBC, USA Network, E! Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app

Visit NBCOlympics.com/FAQ for more information on watching the Paris Olympics, including links to download the NBC, NBC Olympics and Peacock apps.

When will Suni Lee compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Women's gymnastics will start on Saturday, July 28 and conclude on Monday, August 5. Depending on which individual events Lee qualifies for, she could compete on the following days: Women's Qualification: Sunday, July 28

Sunday, July 28 Women's Team Final: Tuesday, July 30

Tuesday, July 30 Women's All-Around Final: Thursday, August 1

Thursday, August 1 Event Finals Day 1 (Women's Vault): Saturday, August 3

Saturday, August 3 Event Finals Day 2 (Women's Uneven Bars): Sunday, August 4

Sunday, August 4 Event Finals Day 3 (Balance Beam and Women's Floor): Monday, August 5

How do I watch live streams of Suni Lee at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The complete gymnastics schedule, including the apparatus feeds for each session and TV listings, is also available on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page. All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps. Paris Olympics: Suni Lee's Competition Schedule

(all times Eastern, subject to change) DATE/TIME EVENT STREAM Sun, 7/28

5:40-7:20a Women's Qualification: Subdivision 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tues, 7/30

12:15-2:30p Women's Team Final🏅 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thurs, 8/1

12:15-2:25p Women's All-Around Final🏅 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 8/3

10:20-11:10a Women's Vault Final🏅 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 8/4

9:45-10:35a Women's Uneven Bars Final🏅 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon, 8/5

6:35-7:30a Women's Balance Beam Final🏅 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon, 8/5

8:20-9:15a Women's Floor Exercise Final🏅 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com You can watch every event at the 2024 Paris Olympics LIVE by subscribing to Peacock. After subscribing and logging in, either go to PeacockTV.com/Olympics in your web browser or download the Peacock app to your phone, tablet, or connected TV device and navigate to the Olympics section. Users can also authenticate with their cable subscription, which allows them to watch live streams of every Olympic event on NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC app or the NBC Olympics app. All streams can be viewed in your web browser or on your phone, tablet or connected TV device.

How do I watch Suni Lee on TV at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Live and tape-delayed coverage of gymnastics will be shown on the following TV channels: NBC, USA Network and E! The full TV listings for gymnasticscan be found on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page by clicking the toggle at the top to “TV Only.”

How can I watch replays of Suni Lee at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

If you missed any of the live action, you can catch up by watching the full event replays on theNBCOlympics.com Replays hub. The stream links above will also take you directly to the full replay of each live stream.

How many times has Suni Lee competed in the Olympics?

Paris will be Suni Lee's second Olympic appearance. The Saint Paul, Minnesota, native made her Olympic debut in Tokyo when she was 18 years old.

How many medals does Suni Lee have?

In Tokyo, Suni Lee took home three medals: a gold in the all-around competition, a silver in the team event and a bronze on uneven bars. She also earned three medals at the 2019 World Championships (gold in the team event, silver on floor, and bronze on uneven bars) and two medals at the 2022 NCAA Championships (gold on balance beam and silver in all-around).

What happened with Suni Lee's kidneys?

Suni Lee was diagnosed with a kidney condition in early 2023, which prematurely ended her collegiate career at Auburn University and limited her training through the rest of the year as she navigated doctors appointments and a new medication regimen. Lee is now in remission and back to competing on all four events once again. After finishing second all-around at the U.S. Olympic Trials, Lee was named to the five-person team for Paris 2024.

