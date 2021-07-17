How to watch swimming at the Tokyo Olympics

Swimming enters a new era in Tokyo following the legendary Olympic career of Michael Phelps. In his wake, the competition in the pool is as fierce – and as fast – as ever.

American superstars Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel have sights set on huge gold medal hauls while international rivals Ariarne Titmus (AUS) and Kristof Milak (HUN) will be eager to get in the way of those plans. Regan Smith leads an exciting group of teenaged phenoms while Simone Manuel, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), Hagino Kosuke (JPN) and Katinka Hosszu (HUN) highlight the returning Olympic veterans.

The Tokyo Games will feature preliminary sessions in the evening local time and finals sessions in the morning. Since Japan is 13 hours ahead of Eastern Time, as a result, every finals session will air in the evening in the U.S. and will feature prominently in the first week of NBC’s primetime Olympics coverage.

In addition, every session of qualifying heats will air LIVE on USA starting at 6 a.m. each day of competition (find full TV listings for swimming and any other Olympic sport on the full TV schedule).

Every swimming session can also be streamed LIVE on NBCOlympics.com and on the NBC Sports app. See below for a full schedule of sessions including streaming links, as well as an event-by-event rundown for each day of competition.

Swimming Sessions Schedule

Date/Time (ET) Session TV | Stream Link July 24, 6:00 a.m. Day 1, Heats USA | Stream July 24, 9:30 p.m. Day 2, Finals NBC | Stream July 25, 6:00 a.m. Day 2, Heats USA | Stream July 25, 9:30 p.m. Day 3, Finals NBC | Stream July 26, 6:00 a.m. Day 3, Heats USA | Stream July 26, 9:30 p.m. Day 4, Finals NBC | Stream July 27, 6:00 a.m. Day 4, Heats USA | Stream July 27, 9:30 p.m. Day 5, Finals NBC | Stream July 28, 6:00 a.m. Day 5, Heats USA | Stream July 28, 9:30 p.m. Day 6, Finals NBC | Stream July 29, 6:00 a.m. Day 6, Heats USA | Stream July 29, 9:30 p.m. Day 7, Finals NBC | Stream July 30, 6:00 a.m. Day 7, Heats USA | Stream July 30, 9:30 p.m. Day 8, Finals NBC | Stream July 31, 9:30 a.m. Day 9, Finals NBC | Stream

Event-By-Event Schedule