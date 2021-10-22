How to watch the U.S. Olympic Curling Mixed Doubles Trials

The U.S. Olympic Curling Mixed Doubles Trials kick off Tuesday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET in Eveleth, Minnesota, and you can catch the action with NBC.

Becca and Matt Hamilton, both of whom competed in PyeongChang in team curling and mixed doubles, are looking to return to the Olympics and represent the U.S. in mixed doubles once again. While the Hamiltons did not win a medal together in 2018, Matt did play a key role for the gold medal-winning men's team skipped by John Shuster.

Shuster will also be competing in these trials with partner Cory Christensen. Christensen, 26, is fresh off winning a gold medal at the 2021 United States Women's Curling Championship in May.

The winning duo of the U.S. Olympic Curling Mixed Doubles Trials will still need to qualify for the Beijing Olympics at the next Olympic Qualification Event, which is scheduled to begin on December 5.