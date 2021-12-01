Watch
News

Actions

Investigators track ammunition in fatal film set shooting

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - This aerial photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. The person in charge of weapons on the movie set at the ranch where actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins said Wednesday night, Nov. 3 that she suspects someone put in a live bullet in the prop gun that Baldwin shot. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Prop Firearm Armorer
Posted at 3:16 PM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 18:16:47-05

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities are pursuing new leads on possible sources of live ammunition involved in actor Alec Baldwin’s fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the New Mexico set of a western movie.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday searched the premises of an Albuquerque-based firearms and ammunition supplier to the film “Rust.”

The supplier says he may know where live rounds came from, describing ammunition he received from a friend in the past that had been assembled from parts.

Baldwin fired a prop revolver he thought was harmless during a “Rust” rehearsal on Oct. 21, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding the director.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png